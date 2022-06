Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District closed on Monday morning for COVID-19 screenings, and it is unknown when it will reopen.

Ti Gong

It is unknown when the botanical garden will reopen, the garden's operator said.

Located on Longwu Road, the garden temporarily reopened on June 2.

Close to 20,000 people visited during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.