News / Metro

Get the scoop on Shanghai in just five minutes

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:37 UTC+8, 2022-06-20       0
An online version of 2022 Shanghai Basic Facts debuted today on multiple platforms, including Shanghai Fabu, IP Shanghai and The Paper.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:37 UTC+8, 2022-06-20       0

An online version of the 2022 Shanghai Basic Facts, produced by the Shanghai Information Office, debuted today on multiple platforms, including Shanghai Fabu, IP Shanghai and The Paper.

Developed from the official annual publication, the version is based on the 2021 statistical release by the city's statistics bureau and some of this year's milestone events.

Get the scoop on Shanghai in just five minutes

The city's 4.32-trillion-yuan (US$647 billion) gross domestic product ranked among the world's top four last year for municipalities. The city's total imports and exports increased 15.4 percent year on year to more than 10 trillion yuan, highest in the world.

Shanghai Port's container throughput ― more than 47 million standard containers (TEU) in 2021 ― has been the world's No. 1 for 12 consecutive years. The city has ranked the world's 8th "best technology cluster" and second-best eSports city. Shanghai Metro's 831 kilometers of track make it the longest in the world.

Scan the QR code below to learn about Shanghai's basic facts.

Get the scoop on Shanghai in just five minutes
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     