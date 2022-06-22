Weather bureau issues first heat alert of the year

The yellow alert, the lowest of the four-tier system, was issued as the mercury was headed to top 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday afternoon.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Wednesday's sizzling weather triggered this year's first heat alert in Shanghai, as the high in the city topped 35 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological bureau.

The bureau issued a yellow alert, the lowest of its four-color system, at 12:30pm, warning the temperature would hit 35 degrees in afternoon because of a subtropical high pressure system.

The sweltering weather will continue until Friday, when showers and winds will bring the highs down to around 33 degrees before returning to over 35 on Sunday.

Apart from the heat, humidity is also high. Residents are advised to wear sun block and take precautions against heat stroke when going out.

