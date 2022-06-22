News / Metro

Weather bureau issues first heat alert of the year

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  17:01 UTC+8, 2022-06-22
The yellow alert, the lowest of the four-tier system, was issued as the mercury was headed to top 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday afternoon.
Sunglasses and umbrellas amid Wednesday's scorching weather in Minhang District.

Dressing cool for the hot weather.

Wednesday's sizzling weather triggered this year's first heat alert in Shanghai, as the high in the city topped 35 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological bureau.

The bureau issued a yellow alert, the lowest of its four-color system, at 12:30pm, warning the temperature would hit 35 degrees in afternoon because of a subtropical high pressure system.

The sweltering weather will continue until Friday, when showers and winds will bring the highs down to around 33 degrees before returning to over 35 on Sunday.

Apart from the heat, humidity is also high. Residents are advised to wear sun block and take precautions against heat stroke when going out.

A girl holds a bottle of water in Wednesday's sizzling weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
