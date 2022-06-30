News / Metro

New gene identified as key target to fight toughest breast cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0
Shanghai Cancer Center's medical experts have found LGALS2 is the key gene helping the deadly "triple-negative" breast cancer beat natural immunity systems.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-30       0

Medical experts from Shanghai Cancer Center have discovered a new target gene through which to attack the toughest type of breast cancer and enhance patients' immunotherapy effects.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women. Of all types of breast cancer, the so called "triple-negative" variety is the most complicated to treat. With no targeted therapy, chemotherapy is the only treatment option.

About 15 to 20 percent of breast cancer patients have triple-negative breast cancer, which is also the most fatal type.

"The human body generates cancerous cells every day. But the immunity system will form a defense and protection mechanism, like police, to identify such harmful cells and target and destroy them," said Dr Shao Zhimin, director of the hospital's department of breast cancer surgery.

"If the immunity function is abnormal and fails to identify such cells, it is likely to result in cancer."

Shao's team studied 2,796 relevant immunity genes through gene-editing technology and transplanted them into mice which had complete or deformed immunities.

After many rounds of research, they located Lectin galactose-binding soluble 2, or LGALS2, as the key gene helping the triple-negative breast cancer avoid the monitoring of the immunity system.

Further animal experiments using medication, which can work on LGALS2, all returned positive results by restricting the cancer growth.

"We hope the discovery can help break the bottleneck of triple-negative breast cancer treatment and offer new chances and possibilities for patients' long survival," Shao said.

The discovery was published by Science Advances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     