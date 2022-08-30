'International data port' taking shape in Lingang

Construction of a national demonstration zone for cross-border data flow trial in the Lingang Special Area is making steady progress.

Construction of a national demonstration zone for cross-border data flow trial in Lingang is making steady progress.

The special area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone is building an "international data port" integrating industry clusters and display transactions.

Li Jing, general manager of Shanghai Lingang Special Area Cross-border Data Technology Co, said innovation of existing rules is essential to the establishment of a cross-border data flow platform.

As for the core objectives and functions of the international data port, Li said that Lingang will build a hub for international data circulation and data value conversion.

The zone aims to become a data service highland with international influence, actively participating in global digital economy cooperation based on the international data port and playing a role in the international mutual recognition and cooperation of data standards.

Li said that the pilot testing of cross-border data flow has started. This will help promote the coordinated development of international data port and data exchange and the trial of overseas data trading in Shanghai.

Lingang unveiled a plan for a global digital harbor in June 2020. Since then it has accelerated the advancement of digital industrialization and regulatory innovation, brought together innovative digital enterprises, and promoted the cross-border circulation of data in areas such as Internet-connected cars, e-commerce and finance.

Lingang will also accelerate the opening-up of the information service industry to the rest of the world, according to Li.

The special area will construct new infrastructures such as dedicated Internet data channels and functional data centers, and create a global data aggregation and transfer hub platform.

It will build offshore data centers to support enterprises to carry out related data processing activities while ensuring data security.