News / Metro

Shanghai's AI ecosystem gets a boost with the release of the latest findings

  17:18 UTC+8, 2022-09-02       0
Shanghai's AI industry's business environment and ecosystem got a boost after the findings of several AI intelligence results were released at the WAIC.
A batch of made-in-Shanghai artificial intelligence results, which are intended to strengthen the city's AI industry's business environment and ecosystem, was introduced at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC.

They included an open source AI platform, a framework for AI tools, a new AI textbook for students and an AI governance tool.

The OpenXLab, the new open source AI platform, integrates nine applications ranging from perception to decision-making, three-dimensional data processing and AI education. It was made public by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, a city-level organization that works to improve AI's industrial and educational uses.

In addition, the lab launched the INTERN 2.0 AI framework, which includes tools for AI-powered translation, image recognition and video analysis. These applications are widely used in everyday life in the digital economy.

Ti Gong

OpenXLab, a new made-in-Shanghai AI platform, was introduced at the WAIC.

A new AI textbook, written by top-tier scientists including three academics, is also available. It will help in furthering Shanghai's AI education and bolstering the talent training environment. Shanghai currently houses one-third of China's AI talent.

Dandelion, a new AI governance tool developed by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Fudan and Tsinghua universities, was also unveiled at the WAIC. It should make AI regulations stronger, improve the business environment, and deal with AI problems.

All the findings were presented during the Scientific Frontier Forum, a WAIC Plenary Session.

Shanghai's AI output has topped 300 billion yuan (US$43.5 billion) annually, double the figure from previous years. Local government officials said that Shanghai had become a national "AI highland" city for the industry ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Follow Us

