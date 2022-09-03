News / Metro

War documentary recognizes history and friendship with Britain

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
Shanghai Media Group's documentary "Asia-Pacific War Crimes Trials" has been shown at the headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
War documentary recognizes history and friendship with Britain

The eight-episode documentary series focuses on the post-World War II trials of Japan's Class-B and Class-C war criminals, and demonstrates China's important role in the battle against fascism.

Shanghai Media Group's eight-episode documentary "Asia-Pacific War Crimes Trials" was shown to British audience on Friday at the headquarters of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London.

Around 100 people, among whom were descendants of war veterans, attended the special screening of the documentary, which was shown to wide acclaim on Chinese TV channels in 2020.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level between China and the UK, and the 77th anniversary of the victory of China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and World War II.

The documentary, a critically acclaimed production of SMG's Documentary Center, provides a panoramic narration of the post-World War II trials of Japan's Class-B and Class-C war criminals, and demonstrates China's important role in the battle against fascism.

War documentary recognizes history and friendship with Britain
Ti Gong

Denise Wynne shows the letter Chinese President Xi Jinping recently wrote back to her.

The documentary crew traveled nearly 90,000 kilometers across four continents and 13 countries and regions to record interview and film.

They visited 29 world-class archives and acquired salvaged footage, photos and audio files of great historical value. Many little-known historical events have been restored and interpreted through talks with experts, scholars and the war's witnesses, including several centenarians.

War documentary recognizes history and friendship with Britain

Centenarian Dennis Morley was the last British survivor of the Lisbon Maru. Chinese fisherman saved his life when it was sunk in 1942.

Many British viewers were touched by the scene of how Chinese fishermen risked their own lives to save British prisoners of Japanese ship – the Lisbon Maru – after it was sunk by allied forces off Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province in 1942.

Centenarian Dennis Morley who passed away last year was the last British survivor of the ship. His daughter Denise Wynne showcased a letter President Xi Jinping recently wrote back to her.

Wynne had written to President Xi expressing her gratitude to the Chinese people for the heroic rescue, and firm support for the friendship between the two countries.

President Xi wrote back and encouraged her and many more British people to get involved in the maintenance of the friendship.

War documentary recognizes history and friendship with Britain

Around 100 people attend the special screening of the documentary in London.

During the special screening, Wynne extended her sincere thanks to the documentary crew from Shanghai, adding that history should never be forgotten.

She aspires to visit the descendants of the Chinese fishermen in the near future.

The English version of the series will start airing on China Global Television Network on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     