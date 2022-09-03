Success as WAIC attracts 638m online views

New investment, deals and policies were announced at the closing of World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Saturday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference closed on Saturday in Shanghai.

In total, 25 artificial intelligence and metaverse deals and projects were signed at the closing ceremony, with total investment hitting 15 billion yuan (US$2.18 billion). They include Kuaishou Shanghai research center and GSData metaverse research institute.

Ti Gong

Finance firms announced plans to support AI industry development, with "1-billion-yuan level" funds for "new track" companies, and "10-billion-yuan level" credits support for innovation, they said on Saturday.

WAIC 2022, held between Thursday and Saturday, was home to 121 activities including exhibitions, releases and forums. Scientists, business leaders and officials attended forums covering more than 30 segments including AI and metaverse, reliable AI and brain computer interface or BCI, all hot topics globally.

The events, mainly held online due to pandemic control requirements, attracted 638 million online views by 2pm on Saturday. A metaverse hall, a WAIC first since 2018, attracted 370,000 visits. In total 700 media outlets, including Shanghai Daily, have broadcast WAIC events.