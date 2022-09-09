News / Metro

Free nucleic acid tests extended to end of October

Shanghai extended free, weekly polymerase chain reaction tests for residents until the end of October as sporadic community infections are still reported in the city,
Imaginechina

A citizen takes a PCR test at a sample-collection site in Minhang District.

Shanghai extended free, mandatory, weekly polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for residents until the end of October as sporadic community infections are still being reported, the city's COVID-19 prevention authority announced on Friday.

Citizens will be subject to at least one nucleic acid test every week until October 31. Otherwise, their health codes will turn yellow, preventing them from taking public transportation or entering public areas.

People with a yellow health code are only allowed to enter or leave their communities, go to PCR testing sites and hospitals. They are also required to stay at home unless it is necessary to go out, reduce contact with others and avoid going to crowded public places.

They assume legal responsibility if causing the spread of the coronavirus.

Their health codes will return to green within 24 hours after they take a PCR test.

Local districts are required to provide PCR testing services for those confined to beds, seniors with difficulty moving, the physically challenged, infants and other special groups.

The policy will be adjusted based on the COVID-19 situation.

Shanghai reported two local asymptomatic infections on Thursday. Both cases returned to Shanghai from another province and tested positive during self-health monitoring.

On Friday, the city government announced it is enhancing COVID-19 prevention and control for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday and National Day on October 1.

Citizens are advised to reduce cross-provincial travel and spend the holidays locally.

Local hospitals, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, wet markets, transportation stations, construction sites, office parks and cinemas are among the key public areas ordered to enhance inspections on visitors' PCR reports and body temperatures.

Large-scale gathering activities, such as trainings, exhibitions and art performances will be prohibited unless they are absolutely necessary. Gathering events should be shifted online or postponed.

Officials suggest citizens hosting wedding and funeral ceremonies reduce the number of guests during the holidays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
﻿
