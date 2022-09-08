News / Metro

Sartorial controversy surrounds Disney doll

Hanfu enthusiasts say a limited Mid-Autumn Festival edition of a stuffed doll featuring Shanghai Disneyland's heartthrob LinaBell is dressed in funereal clothing.
Hanfu (traditional Han outfits) enthusiasts say a limited Mid-Autumn Festival edition of a stuffed doll featuring Shanghai Disneyland's heartthrob LinaBell in traditional Chinese attire is actually wearing an outfit considered to be funereal clothing in ancient times.

The hanfu-clad LinaBell dolls and keychains decorated in iconic purple orchid color celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese festival.

The 13-inch LinaBell doll that goes on sale at 10am every day at Shanghai Disneyland's official Tmall store is priced at 459 yuan (US$66) while the keychain goes for 139 yuan.

Shanghai Disneyland / Tmall

The limited-edition LinaBell doll is dressed in traditional Chinese attire adorned with lotus and butterfly patterns.

Sartorial controversy surrounds Disney doll
Shanghai Disneyland / Tmall

A limited-edition stuffed doll set with LinaBell, CookieAnn and StellaLou wearing traditional outfits.

The LinaBell doll is dressed in a gown with two flaps crossed over its chest, the front part folded to the left (左衽), while the keychain doll follows the long-cherished traditions of Han Chinese people with the upper part folded to its right (右衽), also a symbol of the Han ethnic group.

In ancient China, the practice of folding the front flap to the left was commonly seen in outfits worn by the deceased or clothing of ethnic minorities, contrary to the majority of Han people in the Central Plains area who folded their upper flaps to the right.

Some archivists explained the flap-to-the-right practice was done to make it easier for people to move their right hands, while the flap-to-the-left approach made it easier for nomadic people to ride horses and use weapons.

Some netizens said it was no big deal for a "foreign fox" to wear a different style than Han people. A hanfu lover told Jimu News the attire on LinaBell is not hanfu in a strict sense.

"It also has the wrong sleeve style, so it is an outfit with hanfu elements at best."

On Wednesday, the customer service staff at Tmall said the issue has been submitted to the company.

The captivating LinaBell, Duffy's fox friend, is celebrating its first anniversary in Shanghai this month.

﻿
