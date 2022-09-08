News / Metro

Smart tech and interactive experiences highlight hospital event

Smart technology and interactive experiences took center stage at this year's hospital experience event as hospitals educated the public about health care and disease prevention.
Smart technology and interactive experiences took center stage at this year's hospital experience event, during which medical facilities open the doors of treatment rooms, surgery rooms and laboratories to allow the public to have a clearer and deeper understanding of clinical practices and learn more about health care and disease prevention.

A total of 36 leading hospitals participated in the weeklong health-education campaign this week through livestreaming, short videos, online and offline hospital visits and lectures to promote health knowledge, which shed a light on high-tech evaluations, diagnoses and treatment equipment.

Medical experts from Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital invited visitors to conduct a cardiopulmonary exercise test to check their heart functions.

Wearing respiration masks with electrodes on their bodies, visitors exercised while a screen next to them provided data like electrocardiography, blood pressure, pulse, oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide output.

Ti Gong

A visitor undergoes a heart-function evaluation at Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital.

"The test is a diagnostic method that reflects people's heart and lung function during incremental loads of sports. Through analysis, we can properly evaluate each person's heart function and the risks of playing sports while giving suggestions on appropriate sports methods, strength and loads," said Dr Zhao Qing from Shanghai No. 6's cardiology department.

Experts say everyone can take part in sports after a professional evaluation.

Visitors also experienced heart rehabilitation therapy in which their legs, thighs and hips were tied with special bags as they exercised while the electrocardiography device monitored their heart conditions.

"The process is very comfortable and relaxing," said an elderly visitor who experienced the therapy.

"Many elderly visitors worried about sports risks after having cardiovascular surgery. It is a misunderstanding as sports-based heart rehabilitation therapy is safe and necessary. But people must take part in sports under the guidance of medical professionals who can help them improve their body functions and recover faster while preventing the risk of another cardiovascular event," said Dr Shen Chengxing, director of Shanghai No. 6's cardiology department.

"Medics can create individualized sports regimens in line with each person's condition through these intelligent equipment and monitoring devices to help them conduct training and rehabilitation exercises for better heart and lung function."

﻿
