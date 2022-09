"A sense of belonging grew in me as I witnessed this place change little by little," Meng Dan, who started her work in Shanghai's Zhangjiang after graduation, said.

More than 1,500 biopharmaceutical companies are concentrated in Shanghai's Zhangjiang. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd, where Meng Dan started her work after graduation, is one of them.

In the past 10 years, the company has developed from a startup to a listed company.

In this episode, Meng who witnessed the growth of her company as well as the fast development of Zhangjiang, shares her feelings.