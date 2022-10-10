A path to greener GDP growth: 'Shanghai – Building the Future' episode 5

It features Qingpu District's efforts in combating water pollution and its industrial structure transformation.

This episode features Qingpu District's efforts in combating water pollution and its industrial structure transformation.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Qingpu removed 358 sewage drains and closed down 194 industrial companies. In 2021, it spent 8.5 billion yuan (US$1.19 billion) on environmental protection.

After major sources of pollution were closed, the suburban district shifted its focus from traditional manufacturing to science and technology development.

In 2021, Qingpu's GDP exceeded 130 billion yuan, a 6.1 percent increase from 2020. The tertiary sector accounted for 64.8 percent of the total GDP.