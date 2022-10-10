Tsung-Dao Lee Institute on its way: 'A City for the People' season 2 episode 18

In this episode, Zhong Ruidan, a researcher at the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, shares her story.

Zhong Ruidan, who did postdoctoral research at Princeton University in the US, is now a researcher at the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute.

Zhong, a post-1990s generation, said there are lots of opportunities in China as the country is attaching great importance to advancing quantum physics research.