﻿
News / Metro

Annual gaofang season kicks off in Shanghai as temperatures fall

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-10       0
With the mercury dropping, the annual gaofang season has kicked off in Shanghai. Local traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and pharmacies have unveiled their gaofang clinics.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:20 UTC+8, 2022-10-10       0

With the mercury dropping, the annual gaofang season has kicked off in Shanghai. Local traditional Chinese medicine hospitals and pharmacies have unveiled their gaofang clinics.

Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine launched its gaofang clinic on Monday. Gaofang is a seasonal herbal paste tonic made of condensed liquid herbal medicine chock full of ingredients like honey and brown sugar. Each paste is tailor-made according to a doctor's prescription.

Under TCM concepts, taking gaofang can enhance health, especially for elderly people and those with weak immunity and chronic diseases.

Annual <i>gaofang</i> season kicks off in Shanghai as temperatures fall
Ti Gong

A man has his pulse checked by a doctor at Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine on the first day of its gaofang clinic on Monday.

Yueyang's TCM doctors provided health lectures, exercises and imparted herbal knowledge to residents, who went all the way to the hospital for gaofang prescription.

While other hospitals hire pharmaceutical companies to produce gaofang, Yueyang is the only one adhering to traditional means. It has a special plant with 100 bronze vessels to make the tonic.

"Gaofang is a typical representative of TCM, so we have a special gaofang center, which consists of a gaofang plant and a gaofang museum to promote TCM culture," said Dr Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang hospital.

"We want to use gaofang to promote scientific theories of health protection and disease prevention among the public."

Yueyang has more than 40 years' experience in gaofang prescription and production. Some 5,000 people have made reservations at its gaofang clinic this year.

An elderly woman surnamed Wang said she has benefited from taking gaofang and came to prescribe this year's therapy on the first day of the gaofang clinic.

"I used to feel cold and weak in winter. After taking gaofang, my condition improved a lot," she noted.

Dr Zhou Yang from Yueyang's disease prevention center said that gaofang is suitable for people with chronic diseases, patients under rehabilitation, those with weak immunity, people who are likely to feel fatigue or are under strong work pressure, the elderly and people with frequent respiratory infection.

"However, not everyone can take gaofang. People with certain chronic disease outburts and those with poor gastric function should have the disease treated or have the gastric function restored before. People should visit a TCM doctor to have evaluation instead of buying or taking gaofang at random," he pointed out.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     