Explore Jing'an Temple's historic neighborhood on foot

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-11-16       0
Jing'ansi Subdistrict has released walking routes along the famous Jing'an Temple to promote historical buildings, fashionable street shops and lane communities.
A diseuse introduces popular sites around the Jing'an Temple at a seminar on Tuesday.

Sightseeing routes surrounding Shanghai's famous Jing'an Temple were released on Tuesday to shed light on the city's historical structures, trendy street stores and traditional lane-style residences.

Jing'ansi Subdistrict of Jing'an District announced three walking paths to promote "sensitive urban management."

The retrospective path includes the former mansion of Liu Changsheng, an early Communist Party of China leader, and the landmark Paramount dance hall, which completed in 1933 was the city's largest entertainment venue for many years.

The "strolling along the old and new sights" route takes you to a historical temple, Jing'an Park, the former homes of educator Cai Yuanpei, and a food store that sells the city's oldest brands.

The lifestyle path goes by the old site of the private Hezhong Library, which opened in 1939, as well as the nearby Yuhua Community, a new lane-style neighborhood built in 1940.

The subdistrict has a downtown area of 1.57 square kilometers and is home to popular shopping malls, multinational headquarters and a number of historical structures. It plans to tear down the walls around historical buildings for easier access.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The walking routes cover Yan'an Road W., Nanjing Road W. and Yuyuan Road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
