Heart attack victim saved thanks to quick treatment

A 43-year-old man suffering from heart attack was saved at Yueyang Hospital's cardiology department, thanks to quick response and an expediated green channel.

Ti Gong

Shanghai medical experts have managed to save a 43-year-old man who suffered from heart attack, and called for middle-aged people to be aware of cardiac issues and a healthy lifestyle.

The patient was already in cardiac shock while being sent to the hospital.



The man surnamed Shen was rushed by an ambulance to the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine at 6pm last Wednesday due to chest pain.

He was diagnosed with an acute myocardial infarction while arriving at the hospital and started to have ventricular fibrillation.

After repeated defibrillation and external chest compressions, the situation didn't seem to improve.

A green channel was then open for first aid, and the patient was sent to the surgery room immediately.

The stent was implanted into the heart to open the blocked blood vessels, while the patient was still in critical condition and was sent to the ICU for further monitoring and treatment.

The patient started to turn stable the next day, and was removed from the respiratory machine on the third day.

He recovered gradually and was discharged on Friday.

"It is like a dream for me. I only have a vague recollection of being rushed to the hospital, then I fell into a deep sleep. I saw medics and my family when I opened my eyes again," said the patient. "The medics give me a second life."

Dr Fan Min, director of Yueyang's cardiology department, said narrow or blocked coronary arteries can cause symptoms like chest pain and chest distress and even cardiac arrest. "Acute myocardial infarction is a fatal condition signaled by chest pain. But some patients may not have typical symptoms and patients are turning younger," he said.

The low temperature in autumn and winter can cause a seizure of coronary arteries and other coronary artery problems. "Middle-aged and elderly people, especially those with high risk factors like smoking, hypertension and obesity, must be aware and go to the hospital whenever suffering symptoms like chest pain and distress. If being diagnosed, proper and timely treatment can save lives," he added.