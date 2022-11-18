﻿
News / Metro

Heart attack victim saved thanks to quick treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-18       0
A 43-year-old man suffering from heart attack was saved at Yueyang Hospital's cardiology department, thanks to quick response and an expediated green channel.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-18       0
Heart attack victim saved thanks to quick treatment
Ti Gong

The 43-year-old man recovered from heart attack (center) takes pictures with medics after being discharged on Friday.

Shanghai medical experts have managed to save a 43-year-old man who suffered from heart attack, and called for middle-aged people to be aware of cardiac issues and a healthy lifestyle.

The patient was already in cardiac shock while being sent to the hospital.

The man surnamed Shen was rushed by an ambulance to the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine at 6pm last Wednesday due to chest pain.

He was diagnosed with an acute myocardial infarction while arriving at the hospital and started to have ventricular fibrillation.

After repeated defibrillation and external chest compressions, the situation didn't seem to improve.

A green channel was then open for first aid, and the patient was sent to the surgery room immediately.

The stent was implanted into the heart to open the blocked blood vessels, while the patient was still in critical condition and was sent to the ICU for further monitoring and treatment.

The patient started to turn stable the next day, and was removed from the respiratory machine on the third day.

He recovered gradually and was discharged on Friday.

"It is like a dream for me. I only have a vague recollection of being rushed to the hospital, then I fell into a deep sleep. I saw medics and my family when I opened my eyes again," said the patient. "The medics give me a second life."

Dr Fan Min, director of Yueyang's cardiology department, said narrow or blocked coronary arteries can cause symptoms like chest pain and chest distress and even cardiac arrest. "Acute myocardial infarction is a fatal condition signaled by chest pain. But some patients may not have typical symptoms and patients are turning younger," he said.

The low temperature in autumn and winter can cause a seizure of coronary arteries and other coronary artery problems. "Middle-aged and elderly people, especially those with high risk factors like smoking, hypertension and obesity, must be aware and go to the hospital whenever suffering symptoms like chest pain and distress. If being diagnosed, proper and timely treatment can save lives," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     