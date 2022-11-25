﻿
News / Metro

A smarter, safer way to treat lung cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
Surgery on lung cancer has a new and smart route to enter the body – using a person's own airway, which can reduce trauma and produce better results.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0

Editor's note:

Smart medicine is the future of medicine. Information technology, artificial intelligence, and big data are becoming increasingly important in health care, which is evolving to be more human-centered and convenient. This series, which covers various aspects of the health field, is intended to demonstrate what high technology, smart systems, and inventions are capable of.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Sun Chao.

Surgery on lung cancer has a new and smart route to enter the body – using a person's own airway, which can reduce trauma and produce better results.

Local medical experts teamed with companies and scientists to develop the world's first low-temperature lung cancer ablation device. This uses a natural channel to reach cancerous cells which are then frozen and killed.

Patients who are old, have poor lung and heart function, or can't sustain surgery due to various physical conditions are the major group benefiting from the new technology.

The usual treatments for lung cancer are surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, medication and ablation.

Conventional ablation involves a needle being inserted in the chest wall to reach the cancerous part and carry out treatment.

A smarter, safer way to treat lung cancer
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The device enters the body through the patient's mouth.

"Though it is a minimally invasive process, (ablation) has the risk of bleeding and damage to healthy tissue and blood vessels," said Dr Sun Jiayuan, director of Shanghai Chest Hospital's respiratory endoscopy center.

"The biggest risk is pneumothorax and bleeding. For elderly people, it is a very serious condition.

"So we were wondering about the possibility of using a human's own airway to fulfill the medical procedure. The whole process took seven years. We have launched three rounds of scientific research with over 1,000 experiments and animal tests."

A smarter, safer way to treat lung cancer
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An 82-year-old woman receives the new treatment at Shanghai Chest Hospital.

There are two types of ablation – one using high temperature and the other using deep low temperature.

"We chose low temperature, which imposes smaller trauma and almost causes no pain to patients," Sun said. "Moreover, it is safer to major organs and vessels compared with high temperature. Low temperature also can help stimulate patients' own immunity.

"Previously, the low-temperature technology is only used for biopsy. We extended its use from merely examination to treatment. To achieve it, we teamed up with local universities, research institutes and companies to invent the device by ourselves."

The new device consists of a 1.9-milliliter-in-diameter flexible cryoprobe with a long soft catheter and a short metal cryo-tip, which goes into the lung and the bronchus to reach the desired position. With nitrogen as the coolant, massive cryogenic energy of minus 150 degrees Celsius is generated at the cryo-tip to freeze and ablate the cancerous part.

"It is a new technology that develops from minimally invasive to non-invasive procedure," Sun said. "We have adopted it into clinical trials. All the recipients are elderly lung cancer patients."

A 82-year-old woman with two tumors received the first ablation by transthoracic method for one.

"She suffered a pneumothorax after the ablation and took some time to recover," Sun said. "The second ablation for another using the new technology was a great success for her. She didn't have any complications and side effects.

"We are very confident of the new technology, which is expected to benefit more elderly, multiple or late-stage lung cancer patients."

A smarter, safer way to treat lung cancer
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The device enters the body through the natural airway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     