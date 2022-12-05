﻿
PCR test results no longer needed for Metro as Shanghai amends prevention rules

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-05       0
Metro riders are no longer required to provide negative 72-hour PCR test results but they still need to scan venue codes when entering the station.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man enters Shanghai's downtown People's Square Metro Station after scanning the venue code and showing his green code to an on-site staffer on Monday morning.

Metro riders are no longer required to provide negative 72-hour polymerase chain reaction test results but they still need to scan venue codes when entering the station, according to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

People can also use their green codes on the city's official transportation apps, including Suishenban, Suishenxing, and Metro Daduhui to swipe in as Shanghai has managed to combine all the in-city public transport with the health code last Friday.

Shanghai implemented its amended COVID-19 prevention and control measures on Monday.

Beginning today, citizens can use public transport and enter public outdoor places without PCR test results.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staff member checks a woman's temperature.

On Monday morning in the downtown People's Square Metro Station, staff members reminded people to show a green code instead of a negative 72-hour PCR test result.

Passengers who don't have a smartphone are required to use a printed suishenma, Shanghai's health code. Staff members will confirm their health information, according to Mao Xiaolei, an official with the group.

Metro stations also prepared an emergency plan for passengers whose codes are yellow or red.

"We have prepared a temporary quarantine room for them to stay in," said Yang Jie, the People Square Metro Station chief.

"Upon finding a passenger holding a yellow or red code, our staff members will take them to a quarantine room and help them put on isolation suits and wait for disease prevention and control authorities."

The staffers will also record the passenger's name and essential information for further epidemiological investigation needs, Yang added.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man shows a green code to a Metro staffer before entering the station.

Source: SHINE
﻿
