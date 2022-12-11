Charity programs meet needs of elderly this winter

The traditional year-end charity month in Shanghai will run through January 8, with 335 charitable activities planned to help the needy.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"Greatest Love under the Blue Sky," in its 29th version, opened over the weekend, sweeping the city with warm flow of love and charitable endeavor.

During the opening ceremony, 31 companies donated items and funds totaling about 48 million yuan (US$6.9 million) to the Shanghai Charity Foundation and its branches citywide.

Charity programs meeting elderly citizens' psychological demands and improving their life quality were released by the foundation. They particularly targeted the senior care demand of those aged above 80 with physical disabilities or financial difficulties or without children.

Ti Gong

The foundation will receive donations from the public and firms to support the programs.

A highlight of this year's charity month is digital charitable item collection. Residents are able to collect charitable items by digital means via watching live broadcasts, participating in online "charity bazaars," or getting involved in interactive charity activities, according to the foundation.

Help will be delivered to seniors, children and other vulnerable groups through the month, the foundation said.

The event has become not only a window showcasing the city's social organizations and their services, but also a platform for the public to get involved in various charity programs and a shining example of Shanghai's philanthropic work, said Zhong Yanqun, director-general of the foundation.