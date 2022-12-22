Activities give university students perspective on life and death

Students and faculty of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts had a unique kind of life cycle education via a special activity on Wednesday just before the Winter Solstice.

It was a special psychological journey and a dialogue of life and death.

Students and faculty of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts had a unique life cycle education via a special board game activity on Wednesday just before dongzhi, or the Winter Solstice.

Students shared their visions on life and death and used cards to design their funerals. Some wanted to be buried in a forest or sea, and some hoped that the music of their favorite rock bands would be played during their funerals.

They used clay to replicate the scenes of their designed funerals.

"Death is a taboo topic in China, but this kind of activity makes me feel more at ease for departure as I believe those leaving me will live alongside in another way," said Zhang Xinyuan, a student. "When we talk about death, we talk about how to live better, in fact."



"I hope life and death education will be further promoted," said Zhang.

"It is the first time that I think about my death which will come one day, and I feel death is not that scary," said Zhou Ting, another student.

The board game was designed by Gu Yang, a life education promoter from Fu Shou Yuan International Group, the largest cemetery and funeral service provider in China.

It aims to make participants experience the meaning of life and inspire them to think about the value of life and treasure it.

More than 1,000 people from universities such as Tsinghua University, Peking University and the Shanghai University of Science and Technology and medical workers from Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital and Zhejiang Hospital have so far taken part the game since its launch early this year.

A "life education base" was unveiled at the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts at the same time, and various life education activities will be held at the institute under the cooperation of Fu Shou Yuan.

The Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors. It falls on December 22 this year.