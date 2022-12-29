﻿
News / Metro

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos

﻿ Jiang Xiaowei
Jiang Xiaowei
  15:31 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
Relive the year 2022 in a series of pictures by Shanghai Daily photographer Jiang Xiaowei. The year, with all its twists and turns, is surely one to be remembered.
January

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A milk tea store on Yuyuan Road is closed after being listed as medium risk on January 15. Three shop assistants in the store were the first Omicron infections found at the community level in Shanghai.

February

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes photos in the lobby of the Huating Hotel & Towers on the last day before closure for refitting on February 15. The hotel was converted into an emergency quarantine site for inbound travelers on February 21. A total of 62 quarantine staffers tested positive there from March 2 and 13 officials were sacked or punished later over the infections.

March

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Staff deliver lunch to patients in a makeshift hospital in Pudong on March 27. Shanghai allocated 11 city-level and 34 district-level COVID-19 designated hospitals during the COVID-19 resurgence in March.

April

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A security guard in a protective suit wraps himself in a quilt against the cold on April 27 in a compound in Huangpu District. He was on duty to make sure residents in the compound did not go out during the city's lockdown.

May

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Local residents get a haircut at a temporary roadside salon on the last day of a two-month lockdown.

June

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial view of a chemical plant that caught fire in suburban Jinshan District on June 18. One was killed and another injured in the accident.

July

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children play in a fountain in Jing'an District. The city's sizzling temperatures, topping 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's first red heat alert on July 10.

August

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai Library East Branch resumes a test run on August 16. The new branch has the largest individual library building in China at 115,000 square meters. There are nearly 6,000 seats inside and it is expected to welcome 4 million visitors per year.

September

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cruise tours on the Suzhou Creek start trial operations on September 17. The route will connect eight piers in the future: Waitanyuan, Sihang Warehouse, Changhua Road, Xikang Road, Mengqing Garden, Zhongshan Park, Changfeng Park and Danba Road.

October

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tourists and residents celebrate on the Bund on the National Day holiday.

November

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staffer arranges books before the opening of the Shanghai Book Fair. This year's reading festival is of a smaller scale than previous years.

December

2022: The year recounted and captured in photos
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A PCR sample collection kiosk is removed from Shanghai Railway Station on December 8. Shanghai optimized its COVID-19 measures for domestic travelers and close contacts beginning that day.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
