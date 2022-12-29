Shanghai expects a cloudy and wet New Year's Day holiday

Rain and clouds are expected throughout the three-day holiday, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. Sun should return to the city as of next Tuesday.

Shanghai will have a cloudy and wet New Year's Day holiday, weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Saturday, the first day of the three-day New Year's holiday will be cloudy with temperature ranging between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, said the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Rain is predicted to hit the city on Sunday, New Year's Day with mercury fluctuating from 4 to 12 degrees.

The rainy weather will remain in Shanghai through next Monday.

The mercury is expected to see a slight drop after the holiday while sunshine will be back to city.

From next Tuesday to Thursday, the city will be cloudy and sunny with highs around 9 and lows around 4, before shower comes again on Friday.