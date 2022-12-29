﻿
News / Metro

How to ensure a safe, speedy recovery from COVID infection

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
As more and more people have recovered from COVID-19 and are returning to work, here are some tips on taking care of yourself and protecting others.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:24 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0

As more and more people have recovered from COVID-19 and are returning to work, here are some post-recovery tips.

Residents should take precautions even if they have recovered from infection, doctors reminded, including keeping social distance on public transport and ensuring ample rest after work.

People may get infected again if new virus variants appear or new substrains show strong immunity-evading features, said Wang Guiqiang, director of the Infectious Disease Department of Peking University First Hospital.

Because it is the peak season for infectious respiratory diseases, there are dual risks of COVID and other respiratory infections, doctors warned.

Public transport

Keep social distance when waiting for buses or Metro trains and wear masks properly throughout the whole trip and gloves if you have them.

Open windows for good ventilation when taking a taxi or ride-hailing vehicle, and wear masks throughout the trip.

At work

At offices, keep good ventilation by opening windows or turning on ventilating fans.

Open the window regularly even if air-conditioning ventilating systems are turned on.

Wash hands upon arriving at the office.

Wash or disinfect hands promptly after touching parcels or cleaning trash.

Enhancing cleaning or disinfection on public items at work spaces is also important.

Keep distance when dining at canteens. Avoid chats and face-to-face dining.

It is suggested that those just recovering from COVID avoid working overtime and intensive sports activities.

Wash your hands immediately after returning home from work.

Stick to a regular schedule and ensure sound sleep, and keep a good mood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     