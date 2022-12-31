Achievements of philanthropic social organizations recognized

Philanthropic programs and enterprises have been honored at the 2022 Philanthropy Festival held in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The event, which ended on Thursday and is in its 12th edition, is the most influential event in the philanthropic field in China. About 700 philanthropic social organizations, some 1,000 programs and 600 video works were featured.

A minsu (Chinese version of B&B) butler training program launched by China Foundation for Rural Development, an aid program for women and children by Jiangsu Women and Children's Welfare Foundation, and a grassland protection program by China Green Foundation were some of the programs recognized.

The minsu program provides employment opportunities for women in rural areas and promotes rural tourism development and rural revitalization. The aid program launched in 2020 involves 12 items that focus on women and children suffering severe diseases, particularly children with rare diseases, maternal and child health, safety of children and women and their psychological health. It has raised more than 120 million yuan (US$17.4 million) so far.

Shanghai enterprises like Fu Shou Yuan International Group, the largest cemetery and funeral service provider in China, and Shanghai Smiles Foundation took the annual poverty alleviation model award.

Shanghai Fushouyuan Public Welfare Foundation has paired with Wamu Village in Yunnan Province to contribute to the development of the village's collective economy and inject new vitality into rural revitalization.

The service provider has also made efforts to fill the gap of imbalanced development of funeral and interment facilities in rural areas.

A program providing care to children with congenital heart diseases from disadvantaged families by Ai You Foundation and a medicine delivery program of Internet hospitals by Shanghai Pharma Health Commerce Co won the philanthropic case award of the festival.

The festival has reached out to more than 60 million people so far.