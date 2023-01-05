New policy offers more elderly-care beds and institutions in Shanghai

Shanghai has released a new policy confirming elderly-care institutions in each subdistrict, with elderly-care beds accounting for at least 1.5 percent of the aging population.

The policies, which will take effect from February, will meet the demands of an increasing aging population in the city.

By the end of 2021, Shanghai is home to 5.42 million people aged 60 or above, accounting for 36.3 percent of permanent residents, according to government statistics.

According to the new policies, every subdistrict or town will have at least one elderly-care institution. The institutions are mainly invested by the government, but also welcome social investments.

They mainly provide daily care, rehabilitation, spiritual comfort as well as cultural and sport entertainment services for elderly people with disabilities or cognitive disorders.

The principles for elderly-care services are fair, transparent and in line with industry standards.

The detailed application conditions, institution list and fee information will be available on the website of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, which will be updated every June.