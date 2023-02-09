Weifang City promotes monthlong tourism campaign in Shanghai

With a great number of unique attractions and a profound history, Weifang City is promoting a tourism campaign in Shanghai, with new routes designed for self-driving tourists.

Ti Gong

Weifang City in east China's Shandong Province kicked off a tourism promotion campaign in Shanghai on Thursday.

Two new routes were recommended for tourists who like driving, as self-driving has become quite popular since COVID restrictions were lifted.

The Qilu Sky Road stretches 687 kilometers and strings 15 tourist attractions, 32 villages rich in tourism and 17 minsu's (Chinese version of B&B).

One of the routes includes Qilu Peach Sea scenic area, Baoquan Village, Xiaomaiyu Village, Laopo Village and Yishan Mountain scenic area. The Xiaomaiyu Village has a history of 500 years, and the route goes through wriggling mountain ridges with bench terraces, and residences featuring red bricks and green glazed tile along the journey. It promises a picturesque rural landscape.

The other route links the Laolongwan scenic area, Longtan Lake, Yanziling Recreational Vehicle Camping Site, and Qingzhou Ancient City with magnificent mountain scenery.

Ti Gong

During the monthlong tourism campaign, cultural and tourist attractions in the city, famous for its kites, will be promoted to Shanghai residents, the city government of Weifang said.

Weifang has rich tourism resources and is highly alluring for Shanghai residents, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

More than 150 celebrities throughout history such as Su Shi (1037-1101), a renowned Chinese poet, and female poet Li Qingzhao (1084-1155) once lived or stayed in Weifang, leaving many poems there.

Kites also originated in the city, with over 70 percent of kites exported from China coming from Weifang. It boasts a variety of tourist attractions such as Shihuyuan Garden, a private garden built during the reign of Emperor Jiajing (1522-1566) in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Qingzhou Ancient City, a 5A (top grade) national scenic spot, Yishan Mountain scenic area, Gaomi Town scenic area, the hometown of Mo Yan, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the Zhucheng Dinosaur National Geopark.