﻿
News / Metro

Budget insurance benefits patients on proton and heavy ion radiation treatment

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
About 70 percent of local patients receiving the expensive proton and heavy ion radiation treatment are eligible for private insurance coverage with Huhuibao.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
Budget insurance benefits patients on proton and heavy ion radiation treatment
Ti Gong

A patient is treated at Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center.

About 70 percent of local patients receiving the expensive proton and heavy ion radiation treatment are covered by Huhuibao (沪惠保), a private budget supplementary medical insurance for Shanghai residents, according to Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center.

Since Huhuibao took effect in July 2021, the center has helped nearly 300 patients get some 32 million yuan (US$4.7 million) in reimbursement from Huhuibao, greatly easing patients' financial burden. The some 300,000-yuan radiation treatment is not covered by the government-run medical insurance plan.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissues and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and the third in the world.

It served 1,025 patients last year, the highest among all similar facilities, let alone the impact from COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of last year, the center treated over 5,300 patients after running for over seven years, with a 20 percent annual increase.

The hospital primarily targets brain, lung, liver, prostate and nasopharynx cancers as key cancers for clinical treatments, and pancreatic and breast cancers for key clinical research. Patients with these seven cancers account for three-fourths of total quantity.

It also makes full use of the two radiation technologies by offering a combined therapy with both beams to eligible patients.

Hospital officials said they will enhance clinical research and is planning on the second-phase project with one more radiation machine being introduced.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     