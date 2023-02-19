Exercise caution in post-COVID activities

Medical experts are urging people who was infected with COVID-19 to be cautious about undertaking strenuous exercise.

Medical experts are urging people who was infected with COVID-19 to be cautious about undertaking strenuous exercise.

The warning comes after a firefighter suffered a cardiac arrest during his first post-COVID training.

The firefighter, a 31-year-old male, had the arrest in late January during the first strenuous training after catching the virus more than a month ago. His colleagues used a defibrillator to resuscitate him.

He was sent to Shanghai 10th People's Hospital for further treatment and detailed checks.

The firefighter reported he had never felt any discomfort in previous training.

Doctors conducted biopsy of heart tissue and detected myocardial fibrosis, which suggests a heart muscle injury caused by COVID-19 infection, hospital officials said on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Experts said the incident reiterated the importance of proper rest and even health check-ups after COVID-19 infection, as well as the importance of AEDs in public places.

Previous research covering 2,000 post-COVID people also confirmed that only 25 percent of people infected with COVID-19 had managed to recover fully after one month. The majority of cases still suffer problems in their respiratory, nerve, cardiovascular or endocrine systems after testing negative.

Local hospitals are offering post-COVID health services in rehabilitation. Some hospital staff have gone to communities to offer lectures, and organized appropriate sports among residents for disease prevention and control, as well as post-COVID instruction.

Doctors from Shanghai Yida Hospital teamed up with Xujing Town over the weekend to organize running and jogging for residents with different ages and different physical conditions.

Doctors said proper sports can enhance immunity and improve life quality, especially for post-COVID people.

However, they must increase the load gradually and be under the direction of medical professionals.

If out of breath, they must stop, and visit a hospital if symptoms are serious.