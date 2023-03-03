Former PCR testing kiosk converted into medical service station

A former PCR testing kiosk in a Shanghai neighborhood has been converted into a medical service station, offering residents and the elderly convenient health checks.

Ti Gong

A former nucleic acid test kiosk at a neighborhood of Xujing Town, in suburban Shanghai's Qingpu District, has been turned into a medical service station for nearby residents, who can receive health education, medication and deal with hospitalization issues.

Cooperating with Shanghai Yida Hospital, the neighborhood committee decided to make full use of the kiosk and provide residents, especially the elderly, with convenient health-care services

Doctors from Yida hospital will offer free consultations and health education at the kiosk, while residents can undergo simple checks and take medicine after finishing an online consultation and prescription.

Neighborhood officials said the kiosk are currently in trial, and they will introduce more functions to better serve residents in the future.