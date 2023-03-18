﻿
Children get wake-up call with hospital visit

More than 70 children visited the laboratories and wards of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital on Saturday as part of a scientific promotion event ahead of World Sleep Day.
Ti Gong

Lab staff explain equipment to children at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital's open day on Saturday.

More than 70 children visited the laboratories and wards of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital on Saturday as part of a scientific promotion event ahead of World Sleep Day on Tuesday.

Wearing special white uniforms and name tags, children experienced "medical events" such as ward rounds, health checkups and injections.

They used life vital monitors to check their heart beats, respiration and oxygen saturation.

Ti Gong

Children perform experiments at the lab.

To promote the knowledge of World Sleep Day, doctors explained the purpose and theory of sleep monitoring to children and parents, and provided consultation and checks to children.

All children said they have learnt a lot during the opening-day event.

"It is so interesting, I want to be a doctor in the future," said a 6-year-old girl.

Parents said such hospital events not only promote medical knowledge but also give children a good experience and positive impression of medics and hospitals.

Ti Gong

Children check their heart beats, respiration and oxygen saturation with vital life sign monitors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
