Experts call for HPV vaccinations to prevent cervical cancer

Vaccinations, early screening and proper treatment all tools to reach target of eliminating cervical cancer in China by 2030.

Local government and medical institutions will team up to boost HPV vaccination, promote early screening and introduce proper treatment to help achieve the goal of terminating cervical cancer in China by 2030, experts said ahead of the national cancer prevention and control week, which begins on Saturday.

"Shanghai has included offering HPV vaccinations to eligible women and minors into the city's female rights protection law and is discussing with medical experts to enhance public awareness and expand the coverage of vaccinations," said Dr Zheng Ying, director of the cancer prevention and control department of the Shanghai Cancer Center, which issued this year's cancer screening and prevention guidance on Friday.



The center invited leading experts in the city to write the guidance in line with the change and development of the spectrum of cancers each year to offer the public the latest information and knowledge on common cancer prevention, control and treatment.

Childhood cancer, oral cancer and vaccinations for cancer prevention were newly added into the guidance this year.

There are 4.57 million new cancer cases reported each year in China and 3 million deaths annually, imposing a strong disease burden on people and society.

With scientific development, some cancers are gradually becoming preventable, treatable and controllable. According to the WHO, high awareness and healthy lifestyles can prevent nearly half of all cancers. Among the rest, half can be overcome by early screening, diagnosis and treatment.

"For individuals, early prevention, screening, detection and treatment are key. Early prevention and screening can reduce the risk of cancers, while early detection and treatment can improve survival rates and life quality of those suffering cancer," Zheng said.

"About half of cancer deaths in China are caused by digestive system cancers like stomach, colorectal, liver, esophagus, pancreatic and gallbladder cancers. Most such cancers can be screened for through measures such as endoscopy and other checking methods," she said.

Cancer prevention

Experts stressed the importance of vaccinations in cancer prevention. Hepatitis B vaccine can greatly decrease the incidence of liver cancer, as about 90 percent of China's liver cancers are related to hepatitis B infections, while HPV vaccinations can help reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and another six cancers related to HPV infection.

According to the WHO, girls between the ages of 9 and 14 are the primary target for vaccinations. If adolescent girls are vaccinated against HPV, it can stimulate a better immune response, and women who have not had sex will achieve the best preventive effect.

The standard for terminating cervical cancer means the incidence is 4 in every 100,000 people.



Currently, cervical cancer is the most prevalent female reproductive cancer in China, with 100,000 new sufferers and about 50,000 resulting deaths reported each year.