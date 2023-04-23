﻿
Greek author's book has relevance for Chinese

In 480 BC, at a quiet bay in the Aegean Sea, two young people fell in love, and started their journey seeking the truth of life in a war-torn era.
Under the moonlight of a September night, in 480 BC, at a quiet bay in the Aegean Sea, two young people fell in love, and started their journey seeking the truth of life in a war-torn era.

The two are characters created by Tassos Lampropoulos, a Greek poet, in his first novel, "The Daughter of the Sun," while their experiences in the book deliver real philosophical thoughts based on a true historical background.

They experience the cruelty of war, death and loss, but love remains the beacon in their life. This is the most important opinion that the author wanted to share – love is the only way towards brightness.

The author hopes that young people today can learn about the splendid civilization of ancient Greece through this work, inherit the spirit of the protagonists' bravery, wisdom, and perseverance, understand self-esteem, self-love, and respect others.

Moreover, the book is also a good option for those who are interested in Greek history.

"So here in this book, a reader can learn all the historical events accurately, really, like you go to university and have the lesson of the naval battle of Salamis," Lampropoulos said.

He spent a lot of time making the historical parts accurate.

"The philosophical part flew out of me easily like water out of a spring," he said.

"But the historical part, it took me a long time because when you write a historical novel, you are obliged to be very accurate."

The Chinese version of the book, published by the East China Normal University Press made its debut on Friday in Shanghai, after its original Greek version was published.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Greece.

Lampropoulos told Shanghai Daily that he was glad to share the story with Chinese readers.

"I feel that the Chinese readers will understand it deeper because we share some common spirits both in China and Greece as we all have a very long history and brilliant culture," he said.

"At the similar period the Greek had the three great philosophers, Socrates, Plato and Aristotle, China was also deeply influenced by many philosophers like Laozi, Zhuangzi and Confucius."

Lampropoulos is a big fan of China, as well as Chinese culture and history.

He has a Chinese son-in-law, specifically, a Shanghai son-in-law.

Since 2002 he has become deeper connected with the country.

"I feel that I have had the luck to see from 2002 to 2023, all the development in China, step by step, and the changes that have been made," he said.

"China is a miracle and together with Chinese people who are very proud for their country."

Lampropoulos now has finished his second novel and is writing the third one. He hopes that the two can also be published in China.

