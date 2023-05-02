Shanghai braces for strong winds, rainfall, and thunderstorms

Over the next three to four days, the city is likely to be hit by thunderstorms and showers.

Shanghai was hit by strong winds on Tuesday, which triggered a blue gale alert, the lowest level, in the morning, local weather authorities said.

Although the day was generally cloudy, some areas experienced short bouts of intense wind. Weather authorities also predicted that rainfall will commence from midnight.

The wind is expected to be particularly severe along the coastal areas and will persist until Thursday. Over the next three to four days, the city is likely to be hit by thunderstorms and showers, with temperatures ranging between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius during the day and 15 to 20 degrees Celsius at night.

Sunday will be a cloudy day.