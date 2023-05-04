﻿
Lightning, heavy rain alert for Shanghai

The Shanghai weather bureau issued a yellow lightning alert on Thursday afternoon and indicated that it may be followed by heavy rains.
The weather bureau warned that much of Shanghai will experience heavy rains and lightning on Thursday evening.

The local weather bureau issued a yellow lightning alert at 3:25pm, indicating that lightning is extremely likely to occur during the next six hours, or that it has begun and will continue.

Residents have been told to avoid outdoor activities like swimming in rivers, lakes and seas and to avoid places with large trees and areas with protruding metal objects.

The bureau also reminded people not to carry metals in their hands or on their shoulders.

Rain is expected to fall in some areas of the city from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Weather officials have warned that precipitation might exceed 20 millimeters in an hour.

Due to a new cold spell, rain is expected to linger in Shanghai over the next few days. The temperature is expected to drop to between 16 and 23 degrees this weekend.

Forecasters said sunshine will return on Monday through midweek.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
