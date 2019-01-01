Pet adoption van in Baoshan for Dragon Boat Festival

An orange van parked in Baoshan District during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is creating a pathway for the adoption of stray cats from the city's first "stray cat island".

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With its bright orange decor with cat-related elements, the van parked on Wusongkou Road is the temporary home of two stray cats waiting to be adopted.

It is the city's second such pet-adoption promotional event using a van with multiple functions, following an earlier event this year when a van parked outside Cloud Nine Plaza in Changning District.

The van serves several types of drinks, such as mochas and lattes.

It is more than a cafe though as it also serves as a training base for hearing and speech-impaired baristas, as well as a promotion platform for civilized pet-raising behavior.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The city's first "stray cat island" opened to the public in Laogang Town, in the Pudong New Area, in September last year.

Since then, the island has welcomed about 300 stray cats, reaching its maximum accommodation capacity, according to Zha Zhenliang, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation, one of the founders of the program.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Every month, an average of 20-30 cats are adopted from the island.

"The van is a new trial to expand adoption channels and promote civilized pet-raising behavior," Zha said.

The program involves joint efforts from government authorities, communities, companies and social organizations.

As on the cat island, the situations of potential adopters are assessed, including whether they have fixed living places and experience with animals.

"Whether at the island or the van, we always hope these stray cats can have warm shelter," Zha said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With the arrival of the van, a pet-care carnival was held at Baoshan Binjiang Park on Thursday. It was hosted by several government authorities such as public security, greenery, education and market regulation.

An action plan between 2023 and 2025 on civilized pet raising in Shanghai was released during the event.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A bazaar was also held featuring displays of Baoshan's intangible cultural heritage items, such as dough modeling and embroidery.

There were also pet games.

People were also invited to experience traditional Chinese culture and rituals related with the festival by trying hanfu (traditional Han-style clothes), making zongzi (glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves with fillings) and hanging Chinese mugwort.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

On the "stray cat island," people are able to participate in interactive activities and adopt cats via an "Our Pet" WeChat platform.

Some of the cats living on the island had been abandoned.

Away from urban hustle and bustle and vehicles, the initiative provides a shelter for stray cats without the danger of hunger and disease.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

At the base jointly founded by several social foundations and organizations, residents are able to learn about scientific feeding, disease control and prevention, and the community Trap Neuter Release (TNR) plan for stray dogs and cats, and to adopt stray cats and participate in charity activities.

Covering 30 mu (20,000 square meters) of land, the base on 3 Yulan Road also provides a home for pigs, geese, sheep, horses, foxes and amphibians.