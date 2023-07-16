Food, shopping carnival kicks off near North Bund

A summer food and shopping carnival was launched near the North Bund waterfront in Shanghai's Hongkou District on Sunday to tap into the potential of the summer consumer market.

Ti Gong

A summer food and shopping carnival was launched near the North Bund waterfront in Shanghai's Hongkou District on Sunday to tap into the potential of the summer consumer market.

The "Life Shines at Summer Time" will focus on the themes of "feast, play and shop" at the Hall of the Sun, RUIHONG TIANDI, every weekend through September.

The event offers a nearly two-month summer lifestyle experience tailored for families and young individuals in Shanghai, according to the organizer.

A food bazaar at the newly unveiled Sun Market on the 5th floor of the mall brings together nine local award-winning seasonal ingredients, such as the water bamboo shoots and lotus seeds from suburban Qingpu District and pigeons from Chongming Island.

Several local Michelin-starred Chinese restaurants have been invited to showcase their culinary expertise by crafting seasonal delicacies using these local specialties.

Ti Gong

Chefs will share insights on traditional cuisine, local cooking techniques and the selection of fresh ingredients with customers, unveiling the stories behind Michelin-starred restaurants.

The bazaar also offers a wide range of premium agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, and fresh meats and seafood, along with beverages, desserts and snacks.

A Food and Art Lifestyle Festival will be held during the summer carnival, featuring American beers and cuisines.

In celebration of the traditional Qixi Festival, or China's equivalent of Valentine's Day, the market will integrate popular catering and cultural brands, creating an indoor food and cultural event that combines artistic and festive elements, the organizer said.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Event: Life Shines at Summer Time



Date: Through September 3

Venue: 5th floor, The Hall of the Sun 太阳宫

Address: 181 Ruihong Road, Hongkou District

Admission: Free

How to get there: Linping Road Station, Metro Line 4