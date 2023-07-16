﻿
Relocation starts in makeover for one of Shanghai's earliest slums

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
Relocation has begun at one of the city's earliest slums Fangua Long (蕃瓜弄) in one of the largest urban renewal projects in downtown Shanghai this year.
Relocation starts in makeover for one of Shanghai's earliest slums
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Local residents bid farewell to the old Fangua Long, one of Shanghai's earliest slums in downtown Jing'an District.

Relocation has begun at one of the city's earliest slums Fangua Long (蕃瓜弄) in one of the largest urban renewal projects in downtown Shanghai this year.

Fangua Long, literally pumpkin lane neighborhood, covers an area equal to nearly 8.5 standard football pitches near the Shanghai Railway Station in Jing'an District.

Back in the 1940s, it used to be the city's most densely-populated slum, packed with refugees uprooted by the war. In the 1960s, the rundown shelters were renovated to multi-story houses equipped with modern facilities like tap water, electricity and gas.

Over years, however, the neighborhood gradually fell into a state of disrepair with cracked walls and leaky ceilings. Worse, shared toilets and kitchens often triggered disputes among neighbors. Local residents were eager to leave.

Fangua Long used to be one of the largest slums in Shanghai back in the 1940s.

It was renovated into a modern residential neighborhood in the 1960s.

"Every day, I have been thinking about when will it be our turn to move out," said 70-year-old Zhou Jianhua.

He moved to a 22-square-meter unit in Fangua Long in 1966, first with his parents and siblings, and then he was joined by his wife and daughter.

"It's terribly small and cramped, and my daughter lived in a narrow passageway. She grew up with no privacy and I'm so sorry for that," Zhou noted.

He added, "We also shared a toilet with other two families, which often caused embarrassment. I remember once I had just started taking a shower, when I heard my neighbor rapping on the door as he badly wanted to relieve himself."

Zhou's family packed their belongings and moved out over the weekend, along with 11 other families.

Shared kitchen and toilet is a common sight in Fangua Long.

The relocation, involving more than 1,122 families, is set to be completed by the end of September. Residents are expected to move back in three to four years after the new Fangua Long takes shape. The local government will cover part of the rental fees for residents during that period.

Under the plan, 14 decrepit buildings will be demolished, to be replaced by six new apartment buildings, with every unit equipped with an independent kitchen, toilet and balcony. A two-story underground garage, a large garden in the middle and other living facilities will also be erected.

"See! We will move to a two-bedroom unit! My daughter will finally live in her own space," Zhou said, pointing at a floor plan. "I just can't wait."

The relocation is set to be completed by the end of September.

A Fangua Long resident says goodbye to her old neighbor.

An artistic rendering of the new Fangua Long.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
