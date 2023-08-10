﻿
News / Metro

Expanded country list for outbound group tours draws interest

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
The expansion of outbound destinations for Chinese tour groups has prompted much interest, with inquiries and orders flooding into travel agencies by early-bird customers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Expanded country list for outbound group tours draws interest
Ti Gong

The expansion of the list of outbound destinations for Chinese tour groups released on Thursday by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has prompted a lot of interest from tourists, with inquiries and orders flooding into travel agencies by early-bird customers, travel operators revealed.

A Shanghai resident surnamed Cao booked a 12-day group tour to Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary on Thursday noon at Shanghai Spring Tour. The departure is scheduled in November.

"I did not hesitate a second after seeing the product on WeChat Moments as these countries are my dream destinations even before the pandemic," said Cao. "I have retired and don't want to waste a second for traveling."

"The arrangement is proper and these countries are beautiful destinations," he added.

Shanghai Spring Tour has put group tour packages back on its shelves for destinations including Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Argentina.

"It is a crucial moment for the full resumption of outbound tourism and will deliver a strong boost to the resumption of international flights," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour.

"Japan, South Korea, the United States, the Czech Republic and Austria are traditionally popular outbound tourist destinations of Shanghai residents," she said.

Expanded country list for outbound group tours draws interest
Ti Gong

A staff member of Shanghai Spring Tour handles an order for an outbound group tour on Thursday following the notification.

Search for outbound tourist products surged over 200 percent following the announcement, with Japan and Australia the most popular destinations, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said.

Departure dates during the National Day holiday are favored, according to the tourist service giant.

"The expansion of the list will directly prompt travel service suppliers to accelerate the research and development of tourist products, thus further enriching the options for tourists and boosting tourism recovery," said Xie Xiaoqing, a senior researcher with the travel operator.

Trip.com said it received many inquiries on outbound products on Thursday morning.

The company is actively preparing trips to Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, the United States and India, with its first tour group heading for Japan after the pandemic expected next month, it said.

The first tour groups to Australia, Morocco and Israel are scheduled for the National Day holiday.

Expanded country list for outbound group tours draws interest
Ti Gong

Travel agency staff view travel options.

Nearly 1,000 tour products and packages targeting both group and independent tourists for these destinations would be launched soon, it said.

The summer tourism market has proved to be booming as bookings of outbound tourist products among travelers on the Chinese mainland in July surged 44 percent from June, according to Trip.com.

As of August 7, the number of flights in operation for outbound destinations had resumed more than 50 percent from the same period of 2019, according to the travel operator.

Tongcheng Travel, another major online travel operator, said the inquiries about group tours to Turkey soared 1,000 percent following the announcement and visa application inquiries also surged 288 percent.

It said it had put outbound tour products to Turkey, Australia, Japan and Northern European countries back onto shelves and added some new popular seaside highway itineraries.

The travel operator forecast that the National Day holiday would witness a robust recovery of the outbound tourism market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
National Day holiday
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     