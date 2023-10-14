﻿
Lymphoma patient cured thanks to domestic cell therapy

A local woman, who is the first long-term survivor of lymphoma after undergoing domestically-produced CAR-T cell therapy, has celebrated her full recovery.
Ti Gong

Previous chemotherapy treatments were unsuccessful.

A local woman, who is the first long-term survivor of lymphoma after undergoing domestically-produced CAR-T cell therapy, has celebrated her full recovery.

This demonstrates strong confidence in, and the positive effect of Chinese-made advanced treatments.

CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, is specifically developed for each patient. It reprograms the patient's own immune cells to target their cancer.

At present, CAR-T has been approved to treat some kinds of lymphomas and leukemia, as well as multiple myeloma. The therapy is typically used after other types of treatment have been tried but failed to achieve positive effects.

CAR-T, produced by Shanghai-based FUSONKite, is China's first domestic CAR-T product, having been approved in 2021. The patient is the first that has been included into the therapy's clinical trial.

"I was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017 and have experienced 12 chemotherapies, which failed to control my disease," she said. "I was in deep despair, as I was just retired for one year and hadn't enjoyed the leisure life. I have a strong desire to survive."

After learning about FUSONKite's clinical trail on its CAR-T therapy, the patient applied.

"It was my last chance at that time and I must have a try," she said.

The clinical trial at Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital ran successfully. The patient received a transfusion of her reprogrammed T cells in November, 2018 and was discharged two months later. The follow-up checks found her condition has achieved complete remission, which means all symptoms or signs of the disease have disappeared.

Dr Yan Zixun, from Ruijin Hospital's hematology department, said the patient's complete remission just one month after receiving CAR-T transfusion brings great confidence to all the medics, and is also a big encouragement for domestically-made products.

So far, the patient has been completely cured. In clinical terms, five-year survival means a tumor patient has recovered.

To ensure the successful and smooth operation of CAR-T therapy, Ruijin Hospital has set up a special CAR-T clinic since 2021. So far, nearly 100 patients have received treatment and 70 percent of patients are in complete remission, doctors said.

The hospital said it is leading innovative clinical research to boost the regular and individualized diagnosis and treatment of Chinese lymphoma patients.

