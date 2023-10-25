﻿
News / Metro

Man, 75, undergoes surgery for breast cancer

Doctors from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital carried out surgery on a 75-year-old man for breast cancer.
A 75-year-old man had a successful breast cancer surgery thanks to surgeons from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital.

The male patient was admitted to the hospital with an enlarged left breast. Doctors performed a breast examination after learning of his obsession with royal jelly.

A second medical test revealed that it was breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common disease in women, but it can also be found in men, particularly those aged 68 to 71, according to specialists.

Doctors recommended endocrinotherapy after surgery based on the pathological results. The patient had also undergone genetic tests to see whether he had a genetic mutation.

"We will revise the treatment plan based on the genetic findings," said Dr Wu Kejin, director of the hospital's breast surgery department. "Certain genetic mutations are high-risk factors for breast cancer."

Wu said that the prevalence of male breast cancer has been increasing in recent years, but most men are unaware of the disease and do not seek treatment until it has spread to neighboring tissues.

"The causes of male breast cancer can be family history, increased estrogen level due to various reasons, chromosome abnormality, and long exposure to radiation," Wu said. "Both males and females should learn to do a self-examination on the breast and go to the hospital if they detect problems."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
