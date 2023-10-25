﻿
News / Metro

Restrictions on smoking announced during CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-25
Indoor smoking will be banned during the November 5–10 China International Import Expo in Shanghai to ensure a smoking-free expo.
Indoor smoking will be banned during the China International Import Expo to held between November 5 and 10 in Shanghai.

Authorities said they will provide designated outdoor smoking areas to safeguard non-smokers and ensure a smoking-free CIIE.

Ti Gong

A member of vector control team sprays pesticide into garbage bins.

Local health officials said volunteers and health staff will tour exhibition halls and conference venues to regulate and persuade people who break anti-smoking rules.

Electronic boards and pamphlets will warn against smoking indoors.

CIIE, which will welcome guests from neighboring provinces and beyond, will also focus on dengue fever prevention and control.

CIIE venues and neighboring areas have been cleaned, vector-terminated, and inspected since September.

﻿
