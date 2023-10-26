Shanghai Mayor meets President of Toppan Photomask

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with President Teruo Ninomiya and his delegation from Japan's Toppan Photomask Co Ltd on Wednesday.

Gong emphasized that Shanghai is currently focused on deepening high-level reform and opening-up, actively promoting high-quality development, continuously enhancing the city's capabilities and core competitiveness.

Among the three leading industries in Shanghai, the development of integrated circuits is a priority. After years of development, Shanghai has become the region with the most complete integrated circuit industry chain, highest industrial concentration and strongest comprehensive technological capabilities in China.

Looking to the future, Shanghai will vigorously promote the development of the integrated circuit industry chain, with the Lingang New Area as an important carrier, further expand opening-up to create more market opportunities for both domestic and foreign companies, and accelerate the construction of a world-class integrated circuit industry cluster.

It was welcomed for Toppan Photomask to increase investment in Shanghai, deepen cooperation with local enterprises, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win development. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, carefully listen to the opinions and suggestions of enterprises, and help Chinese and foreign companies achieve greater development in Shanghai.

Ninomiya thanked the Shanghai municipal government for the concern and support. He said that with the strong support and promotion of Shanghai, the semiconductor industry in Shanghai has made great progress. Toppan Photomask is willing to contribute to the development of the local enterprises, collaborate and win together, increase investment in Shanghai, expand its scale, and strive to provide stable and reliable product supply to the industry chain customers.

Toppan Photomask is the world's largest independent third-party photomask manufacturer, with a market share of about 32 percent globally.






