﻿
News / Metro

Medical professionals turn to the stage to promote health awareness

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:06 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Medical staff from Renji Hospital, alongside the Shanghai Opera House, created a stage play promoting medical awareness. It explains health issues in a fun and simple way.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:06 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Medical professionals turn to the stage to promote health awareness
Ti Gong

A stage drama created by Renji Hospital and Shanghai Opera House makes its debut on Wednesday.

A stage drama created by Renji Hospital and the Shanghai Opera House made its debut on Wednesday, promoting health knowledge and raising awareness through a fun engaging performance.

The drama is created around a family with five members – a teenager girl, her parents and grandparents.

It talks about polycystic ovarian syndrome, medical emergencies like fish-bones getting stuck in the throat, heart attacks and gastrointestinal disease. It vividly displays common misunderstandings among the public, and gives scientific and professional instructions.

Most actors and actresses are doctors, nurses, medical students and hospital staff from Renji. From script-writing to performing, medical specialists from different majors are actively involved, providing professional guidance on disease explanation and promoting medical knowledge in an easily understandable way.

Medical professionals turn to the stage to promote health awareness
Ti Gong

The play promotes health knowledge in an easy-to-understand way.

Dr Zhuang Xu, an obstetrician at Renji Hospital, played the father, who is also a doctor.

"In the play, the father has tried to promote health knowledge among his family, who don't follow his guidance and turn to the Internet because his words are too professional and hard to understand. It's a problem that many professionals face. They should use simple language instead of medical jargon and complex words," Zhuang said.

Min Jianying, a Renji official and chief planner of the play, said scientific education is not an easy task. Promoting knowledge in a way that the public can easily understand is often difficult.

"So we teamed up with the Shanghai Opera House to invite professionals to guide us and create some songs for the play, for better stage effect. They also trained our medical staff with skills for the stage," she said. "Hospitals and medical staff should play a major role in health promotion, and rule out misunderstanding and improper knowledge spread online."

The play will be broadcast online for free from Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     