Medical professionals turn to the stage to promote health awareness

Medical staff from Renji Hospital, alongside the Shanghai Opera House, created a stage play promoting medical awareness. It explains health issues in a fun and simple way.

Ti Gong

A stage drama created by Renji Hospital and the Shanghai Opera House made its debut on Wednesday, promoting health knowledge and raising awareness through a fun engaging performance.

The drama is created around a family with five members – a teenager girl, her parents and grandparents.

It talks about polycystic ovarian syndrome, medical emergencies like fish-bones getting stuck in the throat, heart attacks and gastrointestinal disease. It vividly displays common misunderstandings among the public, and gives scientific and professional instructions.

Most actors and actresses are doctors, nurses, medical students and hospital staff from Renji. From script-writing to performing, medical specialists from different majors are actively involved, providing professional guidance on disease explanation and promoting medical knowledge in an easily understandable way.

Ti Gong

Dr Zhuang Xu, an obstetrician at Renji Hospital, played the father, who is also a doctor.

"In the play, the father has tried to promote health knowledge among his family, who don't follow his guidance and turn to the Internet because his words are too professional and hard to understand. It's a problem that many professionals face. They should use simple language instead of medical jargon and complex words," Zhuang said.

Min Jianying, a Renji official and chief planner of the play, said scientific education is not an easy task. Promoting knowledge in a way that the public can easily understand is often difficult.

"So we teamed up with the Shanghai Opera House to invite professionals to guide us and create some songs for the play, for better stage effect. They also trained our medical staff with skills for the stage," she said. "Hospitals and medical staff should play a major role in health promotion, and rule out misunderstanding and improper knowledge spread online."

The play will be broadcast online for free from Friday.