Global cosmetics brands invited to Shanghai beauty forum

A top global beauty forum will be held on the southern outskirts of Shanghai early next month to explore new trends, technologies and markets within the cosmetics industry.
Ti Gong

Last year's Oriental Beauty Valley International Cosmetics Conference in suburban Fengxian District.

A top global beauty forum will be held on the southern outskirts of Shanghai early next month to explore new trends, technologies and markets within the cosmetics industry.

The 2023 Oriental Beauty Valley International Cosmetics Conference, to be held on November 8-10 at the Nine Trees Future Art Center, is expected to help transform Shanghai into a global center for beauty and health products.

Representatives of the world's top cosmetics companies from both home and abroad will attend the international conference at the Oriental Beauty Valley in suburban Fengxian District, according to the district government.

The business district known as the Oriental Beauty Valley is the first of its kind in Shanghai and includes an industrial park which serves as the headquarters of domestic and international companies. It has gained the title of China's "Cosmetics Industry Capital."

Leading Chinese cosmetics brands such as Jala, Pechoin, Chicmax and Marie Dalgar have manufacturing centers or marketing headquarters at the park, which aims to be on par with France's Cosmetic Valley in Eure-et-Loir and Loiret and Japan's Saito Life Science Park in Osaka.

Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of Shanghai's Oriental Beauty Valley in Fengxian District.

The valley boasts 37 percent of Shanghai's cosmetics companies, which contribute to over 40 percent of the city's cosmetics sales, Li Lei, deputy director of the Fengxian government, revealed.

"We have invited globally recognized cosmetics companies, industry platforms, media outlets, and elite professionals from the global industry this year," Li told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Notable cosmetics companies like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Shiseido, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Jiahua and Pechoin will participate in the conference.

During the conference, forums and panel discussions will be held on the development strategies of global cosmetics brands. These will also gather suggestions on new technologies, China's independent innovation and new regulations in the cosmetics sector.

Shanghai's retail sales of cosmetics produced by large-scale enterprises reached 89.2 billion yuan (US$12.2 billion) last year, a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent, said Luo Zhisong, the chief economist of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

"The retail sales of cosmetics accounted for about one-tenth of Shanghai's total social consumer goods retail sales, contributing to the growth of the city's social retail total," Luo added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
