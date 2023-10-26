﻿
News / Metro

Nanjing promotes the city's landmarks in Shanghai

Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu Province, has opened a "pop-up parlor" on Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall to promote the city.
Ti Gong

A man shows a postcard featuring Nanjing's iconic Yuejiang Tower Scenic Area.

Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu Province, inaugurated a "pop-up parlor" on Shanghai's Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, kicking off its promotion month in Shanghai.

It shows a multitude of cultural souvenirs representing both the historic and trendy sides of Nanjing at the store on 720 Nanjing Rd E. in Huangpu District, such as finely embroidered handbags and local delights like boiled salted duck.

For one month, videos of Nanjing's cultural and tourist resources will be shown at the store, and tourism manuals will be provided.

Shanghai and Nanjing have announced plans to expand their cultural and tourism cooperation and jointly improve the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong

Nanjing souvenirs are on display at the store at 720 Nanjing Rd E.

The culture and tourism authorities of Nanjing suggested ten methods to experience the city's autumn beauty.

On the recommendation list are a visit to Qixia Mountain to admire the magnificent red-maple-capped scenery, a cycling trip through the city's verdant hills and green waters, and a taste of local sweet-scented osmanthus delicacies such as sweet-scented osmanthus tangyuan (glutinous rice balls with sweet or salty fillings).

Ti Gong

Magnets featuring Nanjing attractions

The Jiangning Imperial Silk Manufacturing Museum is hosting an exhibition on "A Dream of Red Mansions," a Chinese classic novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763) of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), also known as "The Story of the Stone," and the literature, image and silk culture of Jiangnan canals.

Recommended activities include visiting Hongshan Forest Zoo's magical animal kingdom, climbing Yuejiang Tower to see the city's autumn landscape, and taking a hot spring soak at the Nanjing Pearl Spring Scenic Area.

Ti Gong

Tourism manuals of Nanjing are available in the store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
