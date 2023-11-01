﻿
Shanghai hospitality industry in full gear for 6th China International Import Expo

  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-11-01
Shanghai's hospitality industry, alongside CIIE ambassadors, have stepped up services, providing a comfortable and convenient experience for CIIE attendees.
Shanghai hospitality industry in full gear for 6th China International Import Expo
Shanghai's hospitality industry is ready to serve guests from home and abroad, for the 6th China International Import Expo.

Shanghai's hospitality industry is in full gear for the 6th China International Import Expo, with all-out efforts to provide a convenient and comfortable environment for guests from home and abroad.

Plenty of measures are being made to provide exceptional services for attendees at the expo, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said on Tuesday.

These include increased POS machine coverage at hotels and tourist attractions, improvements of online reservation procedures on major tourism platforms with quick complaint and dispute resolutions, in-place handling mechanisms and "CIIE ambassador services" at hotels.

"CIIE ambassador" representatives swear to provide the best services to CIIE attendees.

The duty of "CIIE ambassadors" includes providing information consultation, reservation and complaint resolution services to help guests handle headaches concerning accommodation.

Meanwhile, about 40 different cultural and creative products regarding the CIIE will be displayed at designated CIIE hotels. Culture and tourism materials for Shanghai will also be placed at hotels, tourist information centers, airports and the media center for the CIIE, showcasing the culture and tourism of Shanghai to the world.

Shanghai's tourism industry has vowed to provide top-class accommodation experiences for guests from home and abroad, and the Shanghai Tourism Trade Association has joined hands with its counterparts in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces to release a price honesty convention, calling on hotels, online travel platforms and travel agencies in the Yangtze River Delta region to abide by pricing and consumer rights protection laws, and avoid unreasonable charges on hotel guests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
