Qingpu wraps up tourism festival, readies for CIIE

Qingpu District has witnessed a remarkable increase in tourism and sales during its 37-day culture and tourism festival that wrapped up on Wednesday, and the district is now in full gear for the 6th China International Import Expo.

With a vibrant and prosperous atmosphere, the 2023 Shanghai Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival recorded about 3.23 million visits from tourists, growing 16.91 percent from the same period last year, and the festival brought in around 2.324 billion yuan of tourism revenue, up 10.78 percent, the district's culture and tourism authorities said on Thursday.

During the festival, about 100 activities were offered, attracting throngs of tourists from home and abroad.

Maota Pagoda, a Buddhist pagoda dating from the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) that is a precious cultural legacy with high historical value in Qingpu, reopened during the festival after a five-month restoration that brought it back to its former splendor.

The festival boosted the occupancy rate of the district's minsu (the Chinese version of bed and breakfasts) during working days to over 300 percent more than usual, and reached 74.23 percent on average during the National Day holiday.

For the 6th CIIE, the district has designated 67 hotels, each with over 100 rooms, as reception hotels for the expo, and five were recently designated as key reception hotels.

The Qingpu District Administration of Culture and Tourism recently released a map of commercial circles within 15 minutes reach of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which includes Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town; THE HUB; Lidoway; SHOWAY; and Bailian Outlet Plaza.

The district's tourist attraction operators have vowed to create a safe, comfortable and satisfied tourism environment for guests from home and abroad by continuously improving their management level.

The district's tourism industry association has called on Qingpu's hospitality industry to make every effort to ensure the best service for hotel guests during the CIIE.