Xuhui overseas firms to show new products, technologies at CIIE

Dong Jun / SHINE

New products and technologies from leading overseas firms in Xuhui District will make their global debuts at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which begins on Sunday.

Thirty overseas companies based in Xuhui will take part in the CIIE this year. Almost half of them are multinational headquarters or have been regular attendees at the CIIE for six consecutive years.

The companies have brought their latest technologies, products and services to the CIIE this year, many of which are being made public for the first time globally.

The exhibitors span across six major exhibition areas: food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical devices and healthcare, and the service trade.

Among them, Milliken, a global leading manufacturer dedicated to material science, will make its debut at the CIIE with a "carbon-zero" exhibition space and unveil its world-first carpet series inspired by Chinese calligraphy, named "Brushed by Transition."

IKEA will create a 360-square-meter exhibition space and unveil its new year collections, using the CIIE as a valuable window to gather market feedback.

Renowned yeast manufacturer Lesaffre will host a bakery competition and launch new bread products made from the red rice of Yuanyang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The new product is part of the company's efforts to support China's rural vitalization campaign.

Xuhui's export-oriented economy has become a crucial driver of regional economic growth, a major force promoting technological innovation, and a key player in enhancing urban development, according to the district's commerce commission.

The downtown district houses 153 foreign-funded headquarters and research and development centers.

In the first nine months of this year, Xuhui attracted US$1.7 billion in actual foreign investment, marking a 69.7 percent year-on-year increase, the commission said.