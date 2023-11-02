﻿
News / Metro

Xuhui overseas firms to show new products, technologies at CIIE

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:48 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
New products and technologies from leading overseas firms in Xuhui District will make their global debuts at the sixth China International Import Expo.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:48 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Xuhui overseas firms to show new products, technologies at CIIE
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 6th China International Import Expo will begin on Sunday.

New products and technologies from leading overseas firms in Xuhui District will make their global debuts at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which begins on Sunday.

Thirty overseas companies based in Xuhui will take part in the CIIE this year. Almost half of them are multinational headquarters or have been regular attendees at the CIIE for six consecutive years.

The companies have brought their latest technologies, products and services to the CIIE this year, many of which are being made public for the first time globally.

The exhibitors span across six major exhibition areas: food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical devices and healthcare, and the service trade.

Among them, Milliken, a global leading manufacturer dedicated to material science, will make its debut at the CIIE with a "carbon-zero" exhibition space and unveil its world-first carpet series inspired by Chinese calligraphy, named "Brushed by Transition."

IKEA will create a 360-square-meter exhibition space and unveil its new year collections, using the CIIE as a valuable window to gather market feedback.

Renowned yeast manufacturer Lesaffre will host a bakery competition and launch new bread products made from the red rice of Yuanyang County in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The new product is part of the company's efforts to support China's rural vitalization campaign.

Xuhui's export-oriented economy has become a crucial driver of regional economic growth, a major force promoting technological innovation, and a key player in enhancing urban development, according to the district's commerce commission.

The downtown district houses 153 foreign-funded headquarters and research and development centers.

In the first nine months of this year, Xuhui attracted US$1.7 billion in actual foreign investment, marking a 69.7 percent year-on-year increase, the commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     