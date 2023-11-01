CIIE using high technology to safeguard public safety

Shanghai's market regulators are using digital tools and high technology to safeguard food and escalator safety at the 6th China International Import Expo in case of large crowds.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's market regulators have been utilizing digital tools and high technology to safeguard food and escalator safety at the 6th China International Import Expo in case of large crowds, and have introduced a new partner – a robot "Panda Jinbao," the expo's mascot, to serve guests from home and abroad.

"To ensure food and escalator safety despite risks brought by potential huge crowds, we have introduced new technologies such as The Internet of Things and robotics to ensure our AI-empowered platform operates more efficiently, accurately and intelligently," said Qiu Congqian, deputy director of the CIIE service guarantee team of the city's market regulators, on Wednesday.

"We have increased several new functions for the platform in addition to video monitoring, smart spotting, and food information tracking, to stamp out potential hazards," he added.

To tackle the potentially huge demand for dining, the city's market regulators have introduced a risk warning function on meal supply services on its comprehensive smart supervision platform, and patrols will be beefed up on those with the highest risk giving consideration to the meal supply amount, officials said.

There are 51 meal service suppliers at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the expo.

A pest prevention alarm function has also been applied for the first time. Via The Internet of Things sensing technologies, the system can effect real-time monitoring of rats and other pests captured in the kitchens of catering venues.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The system can automatically send an alarm to staff and officials for handling and rectification of the issue.

There are 210 escalators in the core area of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

To guarantee escalator safety in the case of large crowds, a three-tier alarm mechanism with green, orange and red colors signifying the crowding level will be imposed based on the capacity of the escalators.

When overcrowding is detected, the system will alert officials in real time.

"We have applied AI and computing technologies with surveillance cameras installed, and once we receive a warning, we will take emergency measures such as dispersing passenger flow and even impose a remote halt of the escalators to ensure safety," said Wang Qiang, deputy director of the special equipment supervision department of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

At the information service spot, a Jinbao mascot robot will provide bilingual information covering meal services, rest rooms, as well as laws and regulations regarding food and drug safety and medical apparatus and instruments.

It will also share information on the registration, alteration, and cancellation of businesses in Shanghai.